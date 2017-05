July 15 Suning Universal Co Ltd

* Says health unit plans to set up medical investment JV with South Korea's health industry firm with registered capital at 600 million yuan ($89.81 million)

* Says health unit plans to invest 290 million yuan in the South Korea's health industry firm for 30.5 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29HhCcZ; bit.ly/29HYKR2

