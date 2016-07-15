Investors pull cash from U.S. stock funds for 3rd week -Lipper
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
July 15 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd :
* Sees 2016 H1 net profit to increase by 30~40 percent, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(288.0 million yuan)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7dgVct
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
* Xbiotech - received negative opinion from EMA CHMP for marketing authorization application for its lead product candidate in Europe