BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Shares of India's energy-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd rise 2.6 pct to their highest since April 25
** Stock top pct gainer on the NSE index
** Co reports on Friday better-than-expected 18 pct rise in Q1 profit on higher margins from its core refining business
** Reliance says it will launch 4G wireless services commercially in the coming months
** "We believe structural revival in downstream margins and conclusion of mega capex programme ($40 bln) will double earnings over next five years," Edelweiss analysts say in a note
