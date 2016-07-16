Fitch Assigns First-Time 'BB-' Rating to Agung Podomoro Land

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk (APLN) a first-time Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also assigned a 'BB-(EXP)' expected rating to the proposed unsecured unsubordinated US dollar notes to be issued by APLN's wholly owned subsidiary APL Realty Holdings Pte Ltd. The proposed US dollar notes will be