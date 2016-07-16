BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
July 16 Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical & Chemical Inc :
* Says a construction company filed lawsuit to against a Guangdong-based biopharmaceutical unit of the co
* Says the plaintiff appealed defendant to pay construction payment of 9,870,837.6 yuan and related interest
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.