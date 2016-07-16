BRIEF-Yirendai q1 income per ads $0.84
* Sees q2 total loans facilitated to be in range of rmb 7.7 billion to rmb 7.9 billion
July 16 Guangzhou Hongli Opto-Electronic Co Ltd :
* Says its investment unit to set up a new energy power system jv in Anhui with two other investors
* Says the jv with registered capital of 200 million yuan and the co to hold 49 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mWYAhc
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sees q2 total loans facilitated to be in range of rmb 7.7 billion to rmb 7.9 billion
DUBAI, May 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.