Fitch Confirms ICBCTL 'AAA(tha)' Senior Bond Rating After Upsize
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings - Bangkok/Singapore - 22 May 2017: Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has confirmed the National Long-Term Rating on ICBC (Thai) Leasing Company Limited's (ICBCTL; AAA(tha)/Stable/F1+(tha)) upcoming senior unsecured debentures at 'AAA(tha)' following a change in issue size. The size of the debenture issue has increased to THB5.5 billion from the previous upper-bound THB5 billion. The debentures will b