July 16 Synthesis Electronic Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 to decrease by 60 percent~70 percent, or to be 7 million~9.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 23.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CBMi94

