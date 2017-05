** Shares of miner Aditya Birla Minerals Ltd (ABML) rise as much as 14.5 pct to A$0.435, their highest in more than three years

** Major shareholder Hindalco Industries Ltd says has received necessary approvals from India's central bank and is in a position to accept Metals X Ltd's fresh takeover offer for ABML

** Metals X says it will vary offer to increase consideration to 1 Metals X share for every 4.5 share plus 8 cents per Aditya Birla share

** Nearly 265,800 ABML shares change hands, nearly two times the 30-day average of 147,600

** As of Friday's close, stock up 100 pct this year

** MLX shares down 4.3 pct as of 0156 GMT (Susan.Mathew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)