July 18 Beijing Bohui Innovation Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 to increase by 20 percent~40 percent, or to be 11 million~12.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 9.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XL6hsq

