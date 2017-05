July 18 Hainan Pearl River Holdings Co Ltd :

* Sees 2016 H1 net loss to be 37~47 mln yuan, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(21,492,600 yuan)

* Says decreased sales of real estate business and increased financial expenses as main reasons for the forecast

