BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Shares of India's third-biggest private sector lender, Axis Bank, rise as much as 1.70 pct to their highest since Aug 11, 2015
** Stock among the top contributors to the NSE index , which is up 0.43 pct
** India's central bank on Friday raised the limit for foreign shareholding in the bank to up to 74 pct bit.ly/29H5U34
** RBI had raised the limit to 62 pct last month
