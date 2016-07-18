** Shares of India's third-biggest private sector lender, Axis Bank, rise as much as 1.70 pct to their highest since Aug 11, 2015

** Stock among the top contributors to the NSE index , which is up 0.43 pct

** India's central bank on Friday raised the limit for foreign shareholding in the bank to up to 74 pct bit.ly/29H5U34

** RBI had raised the limit to 62 pct last month