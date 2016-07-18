July 18 Shanghai Kinetic Medical Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 expected to fluctuate by a loss of 5 percent to 15 percent, or to be 66.2 million to 80.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 69.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VFIY8v

