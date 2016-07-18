July 18 Chongqing Lummy Pharmaceutical :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 up 180.1 percent to 207.2 percent, or to be 31 million yuan to 34 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 11.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5UPj

