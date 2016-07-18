July 18 Metro Investment Development Co Ltd

* Says Q2 contract sales up 11.5 percent y/y at 2.0 billion yuan ($298.54 million), H1 contract sales up 33.5 percent y/y at 3.7 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29HyyBl

($1 = 6.6993 Chinese yuan renminbi)