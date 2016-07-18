BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd
* Says its insurance unit acquires Taipei property assets for T$4 billion ($125.17 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29Udryc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.9570 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
* Operational changes to the way administrative trading halts are applied