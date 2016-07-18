July 18 Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 expected to increase by 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 336.7 million to 404 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 224.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/e6IMrO

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)