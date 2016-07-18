BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 expected to increase by 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 336.7 million to 404 million yuan
* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 224.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/e6IMrO
