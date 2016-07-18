July 18 Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd

* Says preliminary H1 net profit up 16.6 percent y/y at 4.6 billion yuan ($686.39 million)

* Says Q2 contract sales up 10.8 percent y/y at 61.15 billion yuan

* Says H1 contract sales up 34.0 percent y/y at 110.8 billion yuan

