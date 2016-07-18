BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd
* Says preliminary H1 net profit up 16.6 percent y/y at 4.6 billion yuan ($686.39 million)
* Says Q2 contract sales up 10.8 percent y/y at 61.15 billion yuan
* Says H1 contract sales up 34.0 percent y/y at 110.8 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2a3OD8R; bit.ly/29SsXvc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7017 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
