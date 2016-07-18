July 18 Run Long Construction :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5 per share (T$1,180,000,000 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 22

* Last date before book closure Aug. 23 with book closure period from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28

* Record date Aug. 28

* Payment date Sep. 14

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5VSn

