BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 Run Long Construction :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5 per share (T$1,180,000,000 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 22
* Last date before book closure Aug. 23 with book closure period from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28
* Record date Aug. 28
* Payment date Sep. 14
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5VSn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
* Operational changes to the way administrative trading halts are applied