July 18 China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd

* Says board approves proposal for unit China Overseas Land & Investment to buy property assets and shareholders loans from Citic

* Says H1 contracts up 26.8 percent y/y at 894.3 billion yuan ($133.44 billion)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2a1qEpg; bit.ly/29SxjTh

