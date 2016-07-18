BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd
* Says board approves proposal for unit China Overseas Land & Investment to buy property assets and shareholders loans from Citic
* Says H1 contracts up 26.8 percent y/y at 894.3 billion yuan ($133.44 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2a1qEpg; bit.ly/29SxjTh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7017 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Operational changes to the way administrative trading halts are applied