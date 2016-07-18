July 18 Northeast Pharmaceutical Group :

* Says it corrects net profit for 2016 H1 to up 100 percent to 105.8 percent, or to be 0 yuan to 5 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 up 88.4 percent to 100 percent, or to be a loss of 10 million yuan to 0 yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was a loss of 86.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5We8

