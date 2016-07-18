BRIEF-Fisher & Paykel Healthcare releases device to treat obstructive sleep apnea
May 22 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd
July 18 Northeast Pharmaceutical Group :
* Says it corrects net profit for 2016 H1 to up 100 percent to 105.8 percent, or to be 0 yuan to 5 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 up 88.4 percent to 100 percent, or to be a loss of 10 million yuan to 0 yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was a loss of 86.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5We8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 22 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd
KINSHASA, May 21 A fourth person has likely died from Ebola in remote northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization said on Sunday, as the overall number of cases rose to 37 from 29.