BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering :
* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 down 15.9 percent to 36.9 percent, or to be 18 million yuan to 24 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 28.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5Wke
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
* Operational changes to the way administrative trading halts are applied