July 18 Wuhan Golden Laser :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 down 15 percent to up 15 percent, or to be 4.6 million yuan to 6.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 5.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5Ws7

