July 18 Langfang Development Co Ltd

* Says it scraps asset restructuring

* Says controlling shareholder plans to increase holdings in the company by 50-500 million yuan ($7.46-$74.61 million) in next six months

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29PjBN8; bit.ly/29Oj1OU

