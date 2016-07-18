BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 Langfang Development Co Ltd
* Says it scraps asset restructuring
* Says controlling shareholder plans to increase holdings in the company by 50-500 million yuan ($7.46-$74.61 million) in next six months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29PjBN8; bit.ly/29Oj1OU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7017 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
