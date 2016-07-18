July 18 Tianjin Ringpu Bio-technology :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 5 percent to 10 percent, or to be 50.1 million yuan to 52.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 47.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5Wxp

