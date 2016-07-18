July 18 Shanxi CY Pharmaceutical Group :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 down 10 percent to up 10 percent, or to be 17.1 million yuan to 20.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 19 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5W2f

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)