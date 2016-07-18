July 18 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 down 30 percent to 45 percent, or to be 51.2 million yuan to 65.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 93.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5W2G

