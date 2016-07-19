UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 19 NICE Holdings Co., Ltd :
* Says its unit, NICE Infra Co.,Ltd., divests entire 145,600 holding shares in KIS Pricing, Inc., for capital liquidity
* Says transaction price is 5 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FoMhpeyg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)