BRIEF-Joyfull starts to discuss restructuring
* Says it will integrate family restaurant business in east of Kinki on Jan. 1, 2018
July 19 X-Legend Entertainment :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.25 per share (T$27,659,750 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 3
* Last date before book closure Aug. 4 with book closure period from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9
* Record date Aug. 9
* Payment date Aug. 29
* partners with Revel Systems Inc; partnership involves opening 30,000+ terminals in US market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: