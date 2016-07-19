July 19 X-Legend Entertainment :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.25 per share (T$27,659,750 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 3

* Last date before book closure Aug. 4 with book closure period from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9

* Record date Aug. 9

* Payment date Aug. 29

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5Ya2

