July 19 Dualtap Co Ltd :

* Says its stock will begin trading on the JASDAQ market of Tokyo Stock Exchange on July 21, under the symbol "3469"

* The company will offer a total of 200,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,060 yen per share, for 212 million yen in total, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SBI SECURITIES Co.,Ltd. will be the underwriter for this offer

