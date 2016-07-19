UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 19 Dualtap Co Ltd :
* Says its stock will begin trading on the JASDAQ market of Tokyo Stock Exchange on July 21, under the symbol "3469"
* The company will offer a total of 200,000 shares
* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,060 yen per share, for 212 million yen in total, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date
* SBI SECURITIES Co.,Ltd. will be the underwriter for this offer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bHlgnE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)