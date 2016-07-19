BRIEF-Joyfull starts to discuss restructuring
* Says it will integrate family restaurant business in east of Kinki on Jan. 1, 2018
July 19 Shanghai Xinhua Media Co., Ltd. :
* Says the co's president, Zhu Wei, has resigned from the position, due to personal reason
* partners with Revel Systems Inc; partnership involves opening 30,000+ terminals in US market