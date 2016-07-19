BRIEF-Joyfull starts to discuss restructuring
* Says it will integrate family restaurant business in east of Kinki on Jan. 1, 2018
July 19 Cofco Tunhe Co.,ltd.:
* Says it issued 2016 first tranche of medium-term notes, worth of 1 billion yuan
* Says the notes with a term of three years and coupon rate of 3.68 percent
* partners with Revel Systems Inc; partnership involves opening 30,000+ terminals in US market