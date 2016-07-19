BRIEF-Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments appoints chairman, general manager and CFO
May 15Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
July 19 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it signs $3 million technology transfer agreement with Nascent Biotech, Inc, to get exclusive right for Pritumumab, a targeted therapy for epithelioma
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Ffblc1Iq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 15Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds of up to 1.25 billion yuan ($181.18 million)