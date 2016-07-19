July 19 Jinyu Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to invest 72.5 million yuan to establish a venture capital fund with five partners including Inner Mongolia Everbright Financial Holding Investment Management

* Says the fund will have a size of 150 million yuan and company will hold 48.3 percent interest in it

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5NB6TtwL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)