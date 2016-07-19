BRIEF-Joyfull starts to discuss restructuring
* Says it will integrate family restaurant business in east of Kinki on Jan. 1, 2018
July 19 S MARK CO.,LTD :
* Says it will acquire 171.3 million shares in ANOTO Group AB, a technology licensing service co, for 5.71 billion won, due to private placement participation
* Says it will hold 7 percent stake in target co
Source text in Korean: me2.do/GE2VeCPP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will integrate family restaurant business in east of Kinki on Jan. 1, 2018
* partners with Revel Systems Inc; partnership involves opening 30,000+ terminals in US market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: