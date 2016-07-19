BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of indebted infrastructure firm Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd up as much as 13.1 pct to highest since Jan 13
** Jaiprakash Power Ventures to sell 500 megawatt thermal power plant in central India to JSW Energy Ltd for 27 bln rupees ($401.8 mln) including debt, companies said on Monday
** JSW Energy rises as much as 2.8 pct
** Analysts at Ambit Capital expect the deal to be value-accretive for JSW's shareholders, if it fructifies
** Analysts say JSW Energy may put its plans to buy Monnet Ispat And Energy Ltd's 1,050 MW power plant on the back burner given rise in leverage
** Jaypee group's Jaiprakash Associates also up 3.2 pct, while Jaypee Infratech gains 2.4 pct ($1 = 67.2023 Indian rupees)
