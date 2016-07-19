** Shares of indebted infrastructure firm Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd up as much as 13.1 pct to highest since Jan 13

** Jaiprakash Power Ventures to sell 500 megawatt thermal power plant in central India to JSW Energy Ltd for 27 bln rupees ($401.8 mln) including debt, companies said on Monday

** JSW Energy rises as much as 2.8 pct

** Analysts at Ambit Capital expect the deal to be value-accretive for JSW's shareholders, if it fructifies

** Analysts say JSW Energy may put its plans to buy Monnet Ispat And Energy Ltd's 1,050 MW power plant on the back burner given rise in leverage

** Jaypee group's Jaiprakash Associates also up 3.2 pct, while Jaypee Infratech gains 2.4 pct ($1 = 67.2023 Indian rupees)