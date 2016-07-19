** Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd fall as much as 3 pct, making them top pct losers on the NSE index

** Consumer goods company reports better-than-expected 1.8 pct rise in Q1 net profit at 11.74 bln rupees ($174.76 mln), on Monday

** "Volume growth muted at 4% impacted by weak rural & general trade... Soaps growth has been a concern," say Emkay Research analysts

** Performance of oral care division remains subdued, according to Edelweiss Research analysts

** Hindustan Unilever board on Monday approved divestment of shareholding in Kimberly-Clark Lever to Kimberly-Clark and said it would set up new manufacturing unit in Assam with an investment of about 10 bln rupees ($1 = 67.1775 Indian rupees)