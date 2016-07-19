** IT services and consulting company MindTree Ltd falls as much as 7.03 pct to lowest since Nov 19, 2014

** Nifty IT index up, MindTree biggest pct loser on it

** Company's June-quarter consol profit is 1.24 bln rupees ($18.46 million), down 3.7 pct y/y

** Consensus forecast for Q1 net profit was 1.57 bln rupees

** Credit Suisse cuts rating to "neutral" from "outperform"

** MindTree has been posting among the highest growth in the sector, it could be equally impacted by the near-term uncertainty and our revised target multiples leave little upside - Credit Suisse ($1 = 67.1900 Indian rupees)