UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 19 Sino Great Wall :
* Says it will invest 49 million yuan in a Luyi-based medical industry investment and construction company and acquire 51 percent stake in the target company from a construction company
* Says the construction company and it will cooperate on demolition and construction of Luyi County People's Hospital
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)