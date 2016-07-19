July 19 WonIk Co.,LTD :

* Says it will divest entire holding stake, 4.2 million shares, in WONIK IPS CO., LTD., a semiconductor co

* Says transaction price is 5.6 billion won

* Says expected transaction settlement date is July 25

Source text in Korean: me2.do/5JKFFdyI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)