July 19 Sapporo Drug Store Co Ltd :

* Says its new holding company SATUDORA HOLDINGS CO LTD to be listed on TSE first section and Sapporo Securities Exchange on Aug. 16 under symbol of "3544"

* Says the company to be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) with effective date on Aug. 10

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5N2W7Y

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)