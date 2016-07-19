BRIEF-Joyfull starts to discuss restructuring
* Says it will integrate family restaurant business in east of Kinki on Jan. 1, 2018
July 19 Sapporo Drug Store Co Ltd :
* Says its new holding company SATUDORA HOLDINGS CO LTD to be listed on TSE first section and Sapporo Securities Exchange on Aug. 16 under symbol of "3544"
* Says the company to be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) with effective date on Aug. 10
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5N2W7Y
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* partners with Revel Systems Inc; partnership involves opening 30,000+ terminals in US market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: