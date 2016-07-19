UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 19 Tianjin Realty Development Group :
* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 will be a loss of 85 million yuan to a loss of 95 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 32.6 million yuan
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)