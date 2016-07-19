BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of India's public sector banks rise
** Finance ministry says govt would infuse 229.15 bln rupees ($3.41 bln) in 13 state-run banks as part of capitalisation plan
** Nifty PSU Bank Index rises as much as 1.67 pct, rebounding from two sessions of falls
** Govt allocates the highest amount, 75.75 bln rupees, for State Bank of India, followed by Indian Overseas Bank at 31.01 bln rupees bit.ly/29IAehs
** SBI shares gain as much as 1.4 pct, Indian Overseas Bank rises up to 3.6 pct and Canara Bank Ltd advances as much as 5.06 pct
** State-run banks need higher-than-anticipated capital infusion due to a surge in stressed loans ($1 = 67.1500 Indian rupees)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade