** Shares of India's public sector banks rise

** Finance ministry says govt would infuse 229.15 bln rupees ($3.41 bln) in 13 state-run banks as part of capitalisation plan

** Nifty PSU Bank Index rises as much as 1.67 pct, rebounding from two sessions of falls

** Govt allocates the highest amount, 75.75 bln rupees, for State Bank of India, followed by Indian Overseas Bank at 31.01 bln rupees bit.ly/29IAehs

** SBI shares gain as much as 1.4 pct, Indian Overseas Bank rises up to 3.6 pct and Canara Bank Ltd advances as much as 5.06 pct

** State-run banks need higher-than-anticipated capital infusion due to a surge in stressed loans ($1 = 67.1500 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)