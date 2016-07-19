BRIEF-Joyfull starts to discuss restructuring
* Says it will integrate family restaurant business in east of Kinki on Jan. 1, 2018
July 19 Dream Vision Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to buy two kinds of software in the end of Aug. 2016 and Jan. 2017 respectively, for 19.9 mln yen to replace the co's system
* partners with Revel Systems Inc; partnership involves opening 30,000+ terminals in US market