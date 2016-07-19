BRIEF-Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments appoints chairman, general manager and CFO
May 15Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
July 19 Cu Medical Systems Inc.:
* Says 500 mln won worth of its second convertible bonds have been converted into new shares of the company
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FHNBTNyS
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 15Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds of up to 1.25 billion yuan ($181.18 million)