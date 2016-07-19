July 19 Formosa Laboratories :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share (T$174,936,388 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 15

* Last date before book closure Aug. 16 with book closure period from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21

* Record date Aug. 21

