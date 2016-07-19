BRIEF-Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments appoints chairman, general manager and CFO
May 15Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
July 19 Formosa Laboratories :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share (T$174,936,388 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 15
* Last date before book closure Aug. 16 with book closure period from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21
* Record date Aug. 21
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6aN6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 15Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds of up to 1.25 billion yuan ($181.18 million)