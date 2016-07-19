BRIEF-Joyfull starts to discuss restructuring
* Says it will integrate family restaurant business in east of Kinki on Jan. 1, 2018
July 19 Chongqing Dima Industry Co Ltd :
* Says its Shanghai-based industrial unit's holding stake in its Suzhou-based real estate development unit to decrease to 51 percent from 100 percent
