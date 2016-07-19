BRIEF-Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments appoints chairman, general manager and CFO
May 15Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
July 19 Top choice Medical Investment Co Inc :
* Says its unit established a stomatological Hospital jv in Yiyang with an individual on July 13
* Says the jv with registered capital of 10 million yuan and the unit holds 60 percent stake in it
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds of up to 1.25 billion yuan ($181.18 million)