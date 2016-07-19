July 19 Far Estern Department Stores :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 4

* Last date before book closure Aug. 5 with book closure period from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10

* Record date Aug. 10

* Payment date Sep. 2

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6aXk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)