UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 19 KIWOOM Securities Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will buy 2 million shares (100 percent stake) of TS Savings Bank, for 88.5 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xaGXwLeG
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)